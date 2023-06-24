Contrasting FRMO (FRMO) and Its Rivals

FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) is one of 1,202 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare FRMO to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of FRMO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FRMO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRMO N/A N/A N/A FRMO Competitors 362.57% 7.33% 4.99%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FRMO N/A N/A 177.28 FRMO Competitors $512.41 million $20.19 million 27.49

This table compares FRMO and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FRMO’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FRMO. FRMO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FRMO and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRMO 0 0 0 0 N/A FRMO Competitors 1243 5301 6766 110 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 97.10%. Given FRMO’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FRMO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

FRMO peers beat FRMO on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About FRMO

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Pleasantville, NY.

