Contrasting Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) & Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) and Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Facilities and Joint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Facilities N/A N/A N/A Joint 3.41% 11.38% 4.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Medical Facilities and Joint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Facilities 0 0 0 0 N/A Joint 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Medical Facilities presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.68%. Joint has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 96.38%. Given Joint’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Joint is more favorable than Medical Facilities.

25.4% of Medical Facilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Joint shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Joint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Facilities and Joint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Facilities N/A N/A N/A $0.94 6.05 Joint $107.92 million 1.78 $1.18 million $0.24 54.46

Joint has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Facilities. Medical Facilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Joint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Joint beats Medical Facilities on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

