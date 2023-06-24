Contrasting Wirecard (WRCDF) & Its Competitors

Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF – Get Rating) is one of 257 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Wirecard to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Wirecard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Wirecard pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 88,356.0%. Wirecard pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 59.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Wirecard is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wirecard N/A N/A 0.00 Wirecard Competitors $846.99 million -$100.98 million 487.82

This table compares Wirecard and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wirecard’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Wirecard. Wirecard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wirecard and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wirecard 0 0 0 0 N/A Wirecard Competitors 428 2080 4634 58 2.60

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 30.58%. Given Wirecard’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wirecard has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Wirecard and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wirecard N/A N/A N/A Wirecard Competitors -33.94% -130.09% -6.39%

Summary

Wirecard beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes. The Acquiring & Issuing segment provides settlement services for credit card sales for online and terminal payments, as well as current accounts with prepaid cards and Girocard/Maestro debit cards; processes payment transactions in various currencies; and issues prepaid and debit cards to private and business customers. The Call Center & Communication Services segment offers value added services, aftersales services to customers, and mailing services. The company also provides payment processing solutions that include Wirecard Payment Page, a payment page; credit card processing; direct debit; online banking payment; alternative payment; international payment processing; tokenization; point of sale terminals; and Wirecard Checkout Portal, a payment portal. In addition, it offers mobile payment solutions; risk management solutions, such as fraud prevention, credit worthiness checks, and individual solutions; integration and testing solutions, including enterprise integration, transaction testing, payment hub, customer self-select PIN, and secure mailer solutions; and communication services. The company serves the consumer goods, digital goods, and travel and mobility sectors. Wirecard has strategic partnerships with Poynt, CreditPilot PLC, SunExpress, and Emonvia. Wirecard AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aschheim, Germany.

