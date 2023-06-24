Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Down 1.4%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Approximately 40,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 202,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

Cora Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £13.33 million, a PE ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.92.

Cora Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project comprising 5 contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 341 square kilometers located in the southern Mali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cora Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cora Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.