Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Corning Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. City Holding Co. increased its position in Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

