Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Sells $80,498.88 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $80,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 440,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,665,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Couchbase Stock Down 1.6 %

Couchbase stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $678.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.58. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Couchbase by 65.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.