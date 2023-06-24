Critical Review: Target (NYSE:TGT) & Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) and Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Target and Dollarama’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target $109.12 billion 0.56 $2.78 billion $5.87 22.46 Dollarama N/A N/A N/A $2.04 32.10

Target has higher revenue and earnings than Dollarama. Target is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollarama, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Target pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Dollarama pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Target pays out 73.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dollarama pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Target has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years. Target is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Target and Dollarama, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target 0 14 12 1 2.52 Dollarama 0 2 0 0 2.00

Target currently has a consensus price target of $178.10, indicating a potential upside of 35.10%. Dollarama has a consensus price target of $93.94, indicating a potential upside of 43.48%. Given Dollarama’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dollarama is more favorable than Target.

Profitability

This table compares Target and Dollarama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target 2.49% 24.49% 5.10% Dollarama N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Target shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Dollarama shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Target shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Target beats Dollarama on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies. It also provides dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and food service; electronics, which includes video game hardware and software, toys, entertainment, sporting goods, and luggage; and furniture, lighting, storage, kitchenware, small appliances, home décor, bed and bath, home improvement, school/office supplies, greeting cards and party supplies, and other seasonal merchandise. In addition, the company sells merchandise through periodic design and creative partnerships, and shop-in-shop experience; and in-store amenities. Further, it sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. Target Corporation was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc. operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc. in September 2009. Dollarama Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mount Royal,Canada.

