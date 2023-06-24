Critical Survey: Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) vs. Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) and Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.1% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Marston’s shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Marston’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group -3.01% -11.56% -1.16% Marston’s N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Marston’s 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carrols Restaurant Group and Marston’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 27.44%. Marston’s has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12,971.90%. Given Marston’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marston’s is more favorable than Carrols Restaurant Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Marston’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group $1.78 billion 0.14 -$75.57 million ($1.06) -4.35 Marston’s N/A N/A N/A ($0.09) -4.30

Marston’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carrols Restaurant Group. Carrols Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marston’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marston’s beats Carrols Restaurant Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom.

