Critical Survey: S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) & Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $393.62 million 2.68 $135.52 million $3.74 7.25 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $68.76 million 1.47 $16.12 million $2.80 6.38

Dividends

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. S&T Bancorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 33.39% 12.32% 1.61% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 19.05% 14.52% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for S&T Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.64%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, NC.

