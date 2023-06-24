CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz Sells 59,465 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CrowdStrike stock opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.00, a PEG ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.67 and its 200 day moving average is $124.53.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
