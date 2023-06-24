Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $232.02 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.47 and a 200-day moving average of $235.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.