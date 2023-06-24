Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,000 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $374,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,635,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,076,634.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,275 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $153,138.75.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,725 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $209,768.25.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $354,612.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,024 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $85,268.56.

On Friday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,648 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $34,937.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,352 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $387,817.20.

On Friday, April 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 18,449 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $418,054.34.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $87,083.55.

On Thursday, April 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $65,370.00.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 1.5 %

LEGH stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $542.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 196,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

