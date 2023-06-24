CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 663,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,522,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

CytoDyn Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Get CytoDyn alerts:

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), oncology, and such as coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.