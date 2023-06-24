Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of DKILY stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.01. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.