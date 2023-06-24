Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of DKILY stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.01. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile
