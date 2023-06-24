Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Progressive by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after acquiring an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,052,000 after acquiring an additional 892,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,465 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.77. 3,616,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average is $135.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $109.42 and a 12 month high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

