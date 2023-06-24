Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 11,141 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $20.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $822.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,741,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,077. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The company has a market capitalization of $339.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $720.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $637.30.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

