Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.3% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 2.38% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $19,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,479,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,557,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,604,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18,112.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after buying an additional 183,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,205,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock remained flat at $99.36 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 179,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,287. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $99.05 and a 1 year high of $99.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.