Dan Manea Sells 175 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $287.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 243.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $208.54 and a one year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

