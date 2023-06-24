Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $8.55-$8.85 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $161.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $111.38 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.96.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

