Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2023

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $8.55-$8.85 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $161.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.55. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $111.38 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.96.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.