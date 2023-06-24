Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $8.55-$8.85 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $161.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.55. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $111.38 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.96.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

