DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Trading Down 2.5%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) was down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.75. Approximately 79,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 120,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.15.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.55 million. DATA Communications Management had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DATA Communications Management Corp. will post 0.0152489 earnings per share for the current year.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows. It offers DCMFlex workflow management; digital asset management; and print and communication management. The company also offers product sales; warehousing and distribution services; and marketing solutions, which include business and brand strategy, consumer insights, strategic marketing, and design services.

