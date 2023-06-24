Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 8.3% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE DE opened at $404.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

