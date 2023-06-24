DeFiChain Trading Up 13.6% This Week (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001201 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $263.69 million and $5.10 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,034,219,706 coins and its circulating supply is 716,572,439 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

