DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $301.12 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00295677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012756 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

