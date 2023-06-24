Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Victory Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,542. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

