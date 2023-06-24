Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 700,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,373. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

