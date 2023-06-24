Denali Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,404 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son accounts for approximately 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,646.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 40.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth $1,641,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

NYSE NTB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 368,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.