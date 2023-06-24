Denali Advisors LLC Sells 6,570 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Dorian LPG makes up approximately 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Dorian LPG worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Dorian LPG stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $25.56.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 44.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 93.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,653,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

