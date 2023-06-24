Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Gap Up to $6.98

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $7.14. Despegar.com shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 210,616 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $484.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95.

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.13 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

