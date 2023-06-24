Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 125.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,026 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

