DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($5.82) EPS.

DICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of DICE Therapeutics to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.60.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DICE opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, CMO Lu Timothy sold 10,000 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICE Therapeutics news, CMO Lu Timothy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Judice sold 13,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $499,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,685 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,655,831 shares of company stock worth $121,811,510 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

About DICE Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.