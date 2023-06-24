DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Downgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.60.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DICE opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.69. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55.

Insider Activity at DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $493,071.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $115,918,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $493,071.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,655,831 shares of company stock valued at $121,811,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,555 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

