DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DocuSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -143.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.96.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

