DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Raised by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for about 2.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,053,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,047,000 after purchasing an additional 120,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in DocuSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,611,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,128,000 after purchasing an additional 334,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.5 %

DocuSign stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

