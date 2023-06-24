Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.20

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23.

Get Dongfeng Motor Group alerts:

Dongfeng Motor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.9116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial, passenger, military, and energy, as well as key automotive components and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.