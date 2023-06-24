DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Announces $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.952 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

DTE Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. DTE Energy has a payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $6.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

DTE stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

