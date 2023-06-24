Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF accounts for 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after acquiring an additional 60,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,205,000 after acquiring an additional 179,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 332,326 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 652,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 47,128 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

PCEF stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $663.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $20.82.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

