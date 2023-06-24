Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,775 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 912.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

