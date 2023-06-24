Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,896,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after purchasing an additional 346,315 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

