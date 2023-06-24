Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 33,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 69,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

