Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $989,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 592.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,235,000 after buying an additional 62,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

MMC opened at $183.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $184.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.54.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

