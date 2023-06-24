Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 585 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VYM stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

