EAC Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $321,190.35 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, EAC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $321,190.35 and approximately $13.13 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00291907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012847 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000458 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00107063 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

