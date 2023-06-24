EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Shares Down 2.1%

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.25 and last traded at $34.25. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

EACO Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $166.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.93 million for the quarter. EACO had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

EACO Company Profile

EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners. It operates through the following segment: Bisco Industries, National-Precision, and Fast-Cor. The Bisco Industries segment includes the selling of electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as a large range of fasteners and hardware.

