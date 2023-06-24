Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $70.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,712.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,354,081.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.26%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.