Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $70.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,712.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,354,081.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.26%.
About Eagle Bulk Shipping
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
