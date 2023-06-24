Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,061 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 3.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,840,000 after purchasing an additional 737,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

