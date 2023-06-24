Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,494 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for 2.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE FNF opened at $33.72 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

