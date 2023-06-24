Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.31 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 4.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 66.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $831,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 102.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

LOW opened at $215.22 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.96 and a 200-day moving average of $204.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

