Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 957 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.