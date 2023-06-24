Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Shell makes up approximately 3.3% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $262,275,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $59.59 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $207.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

